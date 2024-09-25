Watch CBS News

Hezbollah says it fired rocket at Tel Aviv

The Hezbollah militant group confirmed it fired a missile toward Israel's Tel Aviv targeting the Mossad intelligence agency headquarters. Yolande Knell with BBC News, a CBS News partner, reports on the thwarted attack.
