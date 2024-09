Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah killed in Beirut strike Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Hezbollah, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Beirut Friday, the Lebanon-based militant group confirmed. For 32 years, Nasrallah led the Iranian-backed group, which is designated as a terrorist organization by the U.S. His death now fuels fears of an all-out regional war. Imtiaz Tyab reports from Beirut.