Watch CBS News

Hershey warns of Halloween candy shortage

Hershey, one of the world's largest chocolate makers, is warning of a shortage of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Kit Kat and other sweets this Halloween. Hershey said it won't be able to fully meet consumer demand.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.