Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker accused by second woman of paying for her abortion Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate in Georgia's U.S. Senate race, is being accused by a second woman of paying for her abortion. Walker dismissed it as "foolishness." With less than two weeks until the midterms, he is in a tight race against incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion has the latest.