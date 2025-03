Here Comes the Sun: Wendell Pierce and more Actor Wendell Pierce sits down with Nancy Giles to discuss his role in the CBS drama "Elsbeth," his acting journey, and how he has gained courage over the years. Then, Seth Doane visits the Vasari Corridor in Florence, Italy, which was built by the Medici family in the 16th century and recently reopened. "Here Comes the Sun" is a closer look at some of the people, places and things we bring you every week on "CBS Sunday Morning."