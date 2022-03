Here Comes The Sun: The venerable voice of Fran Lebowitz and the rising political star of Ritchie Torres Needless to say, Fran Lebowitz has something to say about almost everything. Want opinions on corporate culture and Fruit Ninja? She’s got them. We also met up with politician Ritchie Torres back where it all began for him in the South Bronx. “Here Comes The Sun” is a closer look at some of the people, places and things we bring you every week on “CBS Sunday Morning.”