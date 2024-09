Here Comes the Sun: Jon Chu and more Director Jon Chu sits down with Jo Ling Kent to discuss his ongoing career and his latest project, “Wicked,” which will be out later this year. Then, Serena Altschul visits the New York City Ballet to learn about the history of the renowned company celebrating 75 years of dance. Here Comes the Sun is a closer look at some of the people, places and things we bring you every week on “CBS Sunday Morning.”