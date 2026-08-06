Her Mom Got a Devastating Diagnosis. Now What? | Money Moves with Jill Schlesinger Jill and Mark discuss the spectacular collapse of the Situational Awareness hedge fund and what it reveals about today's AI-fueled investing boom. They help a caller fighting back tears figure out how to balance three competing priorities: saving for retirement, paying for her children's college, and preparing to care for her mother following the diagnosis of a degenerative illness. Plus: a reaction to billionaire Jeremy Grantham's outrageous advice that investors should ditch U.S. stocks altogether.