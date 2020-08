Hennessey Venom GT: The fastest sports car in the world The Hennessey Venom GT is now the fastest sports car in the world. The supercar set a new land speed record earlier this month clocking in at 270.49 miles per hour. It narrowly beats the old record held by Bugatti's Veyron Super Sport. The record-setting run happened earlier this month at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on a runway made for Space Shuttle landings.