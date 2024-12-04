Hegseth says he loves his mother as Trump considers switching defense secretary pick to DeSantis Pete Hegseth's mother joined Fox News Wednesday morning to defend her son and dismiss a critical email she wrote years ago about his behavior toward women. CBS News congressional reporter Nikole Killion spoke with Hegseth about the interview amid reporting that President-elect Donald Trump is considering dropping Hegseth as his pick for defense secretary and giving the nomination to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.