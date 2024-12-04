Watch CBS News

Hegseth says he loves his mother as Trump considers switching defense secretary pick to DeSantis

Pete Hegseth's mother joined Fox News Wednesday morning to defend her son and dismiss a critical email she wrote years ago about his behavior toward women. CBS News congressional reporter Nikole Killion spoke with Hegseth about the interview amid reporting that President-elect Donald Trump is considering dropping Hegseth as his pick for defense secretary and giving the nomination to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.