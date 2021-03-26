Live

Watch CBSN Live

"Hedwig" cast, crew welcome "Dexter" star Michael C. Hall to Broadway show

Golden Globe-winner Michael C. Hall is glamming it up on Broadway as the title character in "Hedwig and the Angry Inch," a musical which picked up four Tony Awards this year, including a best actor win for Neil Patrick Harris. Hall, "Hedwig" co-creator John Cameron Mitchell and Lena Hall (who won a best actress Tony this year for her performance in the musical) spoke to CBS News' Ken Lombardi about what the "Six Feet Under" and "Dexter" star brings to the production.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.