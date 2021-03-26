"Hedwig" cast, crew welcome "Dexter" star Michael C. Hall to Broadway show Golden Globe-winner Michael C. Hall is glamming it up on Broadway as the title character in "Hedwig and the Angry Inch," a musical which picked up four Tony Awards this year, including a best actor win for Neil Patrick Harris. Hall, "Hedwig" co-creator John Cameron Mitchell and Lena Hall (who won a best actress Tony this year for her performance in the musical) spoke to CBS News' Ken Lombardi about what the "Six Feet Under" and "Dexter" star brings to the production.