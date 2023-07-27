New Trump Charges
FTC Chair On AI
UFO Hearing
Ticks & Meat Allergies
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
HealthWatch
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Trump hit with new charges in Mar-a-Lago documents case
What's next for Hunter Biden, now that his plea deal is on hold?
Justice Department opens investigation into Memphis police conduct
What are UAPs, and why do UFOs have a new name?
Man charged with murder in 1993 killing of 12-year-old Florida girl
Postpartum depression pill shows promising results, study finds
Bronny James released from hospital following sudden cardiac arrest
Republicans offer continued backing of McConnell after freezing episode
Trader Joe's recalls broccoli cheddar soup because it contains bugs
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
A Moment With…
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Join Our Talent Community
Davos 2023
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Heat dome expands into Northeast
The scorching heat which has enveloped large swaths of the U.S. were being felt in the Northeast Thursday, with cities like Philadelphia and New York City experiencing triple-digit temperatures. Roxana Saberi has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On