Hearing held to determine if detainees are being denied rights at "Alligator Alcatraz" A federal judge heard arguments Monday over whether or not detainees at the so-called "Alligator Alcatraz" have been denied their legal rights. A lawsuit alleges that they have not had the ability to speak confidentially with their lawyers. The suit also asks the judge to designate a specific immigration court with jurisdiction over the facility. CBS News immigration and politics reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez has more.