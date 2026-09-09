The Blood Donation Blind Spot Women may be disproportionately affected by blood shortages and are more likely than men to need a blood transfusion than men. That's why we're talking about this summer's blood supply crisis on this week's episode of Healthful. Dr. Courtney Lawrence from the Red Cross joins Norah to discuss why women are 10 times more likely to be iron-deficient. Also, could donating blood give you helpful health information? Plus, Norah is a frequent blood donor and reveals how she rewards herself after donating.