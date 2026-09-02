Reframing Infertility as a Medical Disease This week on Healthful, fertility is in focus. With one in six couples experiencing infertility, Dr. Temeka Zore joins Norah to discuss why it's important to reframe the struggles in getting pregnant as a medical disease — It is not your fault. The two discuss the misconceptions of endometriosis, PMOS (formerly PCOS) and egg freezing. Dr. Zore also shares her advice for women who are thinking about having children but aren't ready, and why she believes your menstrual cycle should be viewed as another vital sign like blood pressure and heart rate.