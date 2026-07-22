The Rise of Lung Cancer in Women and Never-Smokers Lung cancer has surpassed breast cancer as the leading cause of cancer deaths in American women—and a growing share of new cases are in women who have never touched a cigarette. Anne Wojcicki's sister, former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, was one of them. In this episode of HEALTHFUL, Norah O'Donnell sits down with Anne, Dr. Kim Sandler, Director of the Vanderbilt Lung Screening Program, and Shira Kupperman Boehler—a lifelong nonsmoker and daily runner diagnosed with lung cancer at 44—to discuss why lung cancer is becoming one of the most urgent, and least understood, threats to women's health. We'd love to hear what topics you want covered on Healthful. Text Norah at 202-217-1107