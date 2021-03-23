Live

Headlines at 7:30: Serial stowaway is at it again

Marilyn Hartman is being held on $10,000 bail after trying to board a plane without a boarding pass again. Also, Russian bombers increased flights around U.S. airspace. "CBS This Morning" takes a look at some of the headlines from around the globe.
