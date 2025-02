He is in a wheelchair and she is not. Their 30-year love has surpassed all the odds For Elizabeth Wampler, it was not love or even like at first sight when she met her future husband. Now, 30 years later, she says her unfounded assumptions about his cerebral palsy were "wrong on all counts." In the week before Valentine's Day, CBS News is featuring stories about love that blossomed despite unimaginable odds. We call this series Love, Against All Odds.