Harry Dunn's parents react to guilty plea, hopes on moving forward An American, who according to her lawyers was working for a U.S. intelligence agency when she caused the death of a British teenager, has pleaded guilty after a three-year legal battle. In 2019, Anne Sacoolas was driving on the wrong side of the road in the U.K. when she collided head-on with 19-year-old Harry Dunn on his motorcycle. She then fled to the United States claiming diplomatic immunity. Harry Dunn's parents, Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn, join "CBS Mornings" to discuss the verdict.