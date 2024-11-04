Harris, Walz and campaign surrogates hit battleground states with unity message to voters Vice President Kamala Harris crisscrossed Michigan, as her running mate Gov. Tim Walz hit North Carolina and Georgia over the weekend. High-profile surrogates such as former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, along with first lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff, also campaigned for Harris just ahead of Election Day. Her closing message is about unity, collaboration and freedom. Harris will be in Pennsylvania Monday for her closing rally in Philadelphia.