Harris says she thinks Trump is a fascist, Trump supporters brushing off claims from John Kelly Vice President Kamala Harris told a CNN town hall Wednesday night that she thinks former President Donald Trump is a fascist and that "the people who know him best on the subject should be trusted." Harris' comments come after Trump's former chief of staff, John Kelly, said to the New York Times that Trump meets the definition of a fascist and that Trump spoke favorably of Adolf Hitler while in office. CBS News campaign reporters Shawna Mizelle and Olivia Rinaldi have the latest.