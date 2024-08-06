Harris holds first joint rally with running mate Tim Walz Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz, governor of Minnesota, held their first joint rally in Philadelphia Tuesday night. Harris said she found exactly what she was looking for in a running mate with Walz: a fighter for the working class and a leader who believes in the promise of America. Walz thanked Harris for trusting him on this presidential campaign and talked about his experience serving in the National Guard, working as a public school teacher and serving in Congress.