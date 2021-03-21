Live

Hard-fought primaries test tea party’s strength

Voters in six states went to the polls to cast their ballots in primary elections. Republicans have poured a lot of money into the primary season to beat back tea party candidates, whom they consider less electable in the fall. Nancy Cordes reports.
