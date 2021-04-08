Hannah Graham's last moments caught on tape On Sept. 13, 2014, UVA student Hannah Graham disappeared. Charlottesville Police were able to piece together her last known whereabouts with surveillance video captured between 12:45 a.m. and 1:08 a.m.: Graham is seen on cameras at McGrady's Irish Pub and across the street from a Shell gas station. She then makes her way to the Downtown Mall, where she's captured on cameras from Sal's Caffe Italia and Tuel Jewelers. In those last videos on the Downtown Mall, a man police believe to be responsible for Hannah's disappearance is also seen on camera.