Hamas says hostages won't be released without Israel cease-fire deal Deputy Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya has confirmed Yahya Sinwar's death and said the remaining Oct. 7, 2023, hostages will not be released until a cease-fire deal is reached and Israeli troops withdraw from Gaza. CBS News' Haley Ott has more from Tel Aviv, and CBS News' Willie James Inman has more on Biden's response to the developments in the Middle East.