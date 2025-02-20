Watch CBS News

Hamas returns bodies of 4 Israeli hostages

Hamas has released the bodies of four dead Israeli hostages, believed to be the remains of Shiri Bibas and her two children, Ariel and Kfir, as well as 83-year-old Oded Lifshitz. CBS News contributor Robert Berger has more.
