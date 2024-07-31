Watch CBS News

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Iran, hours after Hezbollah commander killed

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh has been killed in Iran's capital city, Tehran, where he attended the swearing-in of Iran's new president Tuesday. Hamas announced the news early Wednesday, blaming an Israeli airstrike for the death and vowing to make Israel regret the assassination. Haniyeh's death came hours after Israel confirmed it killed a top Hezbollah commander in a suburb of Beirut, Lebanon. CBS News' Imtiaz Tyab and Ian Lee have more.
