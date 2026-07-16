Half of Young Adults Still Live at Home | Money Moves with Jill Schlesinger Half of American adults under 30 are now living with their parents. Is this the new normal, or just a temporary consequence of today's housing market? Regardless, Jill advises young adults living at home to at least offer to chip in financially. Plus, Mark explains why obsessing over minimizing taxes can lead to costly investing mistakes, and Jill shares her thoughts on how friends with different income levels should approach splitting the cost of dinners, vacations, and group outings.