U.S. uses "Title 42" to expel thousands of Haitian migrants Nearly 4,000 Haitian migrants have been expelled from the U.S. in the last nine days. The speed of the deportations is a result of a Trump-era policy known as "Title 42," which was instituted at the start of the pandemic to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez joins Tanya Rivero on CBSN to explain.