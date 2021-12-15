Live

Watch CBSN Live

NYT investigation: Haiti's president was tracking drug traffickers before assassination

According a New York Times investigation, Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was compiling a list of officials and businessmen linked to the drug trade before he was murdered in July, and he had planned to give those names to the U.S. government. The New York Times bureau chief for Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean, Maria Abi-Habib, authored that report and joined Elaine Quijano on CBSN to discuss what she found.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.