NYT investigation: Haiti's president was tracking drug traffickers before assassination According a New York Times investigation, Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was compiling a list of officials and businessmen linked to the drug trade before he was murdered in July, and he had planned to give those names to the U.S. government. The New York Times bureau chief for Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean, Maria Abi-Habib, authored that report and joined Elaine Quijano on CBSN to discuss what she found.