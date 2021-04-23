Hacking reveals new questions about Clinton Foundation and Bill Clinton The CBS News Battleground Tracker indicates that if the election were to be held today, Hillary Clinton would win 288 electoral votes -- 18 more than she needs to become president. Her campaign is under new pressure because of a leaked email that raises new questions about payments to the Clinton Foundation and former President Bill Clinton. Focused on getting voters to the polls, Clinton is turning to first lady Michelle Obama for help in North Carolina. Nancy Cordes reports.