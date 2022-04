Hacking operations targeted Ukrainians and business executives, Meta official says Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, has released a new global threat report on cybersecurity. The social media company said it has taken down thousands of fake accounts linked to spies and hackers worldwide. The company also found cyberthreats as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Nathaniel Gleicher, the head of security policy at Meta, joined CBS News to discuss some of the report's key findings.