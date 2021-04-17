Live

Hackers get greenlight to invade the Pentagon

In an attempt to fortify its cyber security, the Pentagon made an unprecedented and unexpected move. It invited a bunch of hackers to attack, so they could locate weaknesses in the system. David Martin tells us what happened next.
