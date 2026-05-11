Gymnast says coach sexually abused her despite USA Gymnastics' vow to change: "It happened again" USA Gymnastics vowed to make changes after more than 150 women said they were sexually abused by former team doctor Larry Nassar. However, years later, gymnast Finley Weldon is accusing her former coach of sexually abusing her while she was training. "They were brave and they spoke out [about Larry Nassar] so this wouldn't happen again. And it happened again," Weldon said in an exclusive interview with CBS News. Jim Axelrod has more.