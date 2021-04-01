Live

Gunmen storm museum in Tunisia, killing 19

Gunmen stormed a museum in Tunis, Tunisia and killed at least 19 people, most of them European tourists. The country's prime minister called it a direct attack on the economy, so dependent on tourism. Allen Pizzey reports.
