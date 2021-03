Worldview: Gunmen slaughter villagers in Niger, Buddhist leaders distance themselves from Myanmar coup makers Unidentified gunmen in Niger have slaughtered dozens of villagers, in the latest atrocity to roil the Sahel region in West Africa. In Myanmar, a powerful Buddhist association is distancing itself from the military, condemning violence against anti-coup protesters. Debora Patta joins CBSN AM host Anne-Marie Green with these and other headlines from around the world.