Gunman in Alabama Sweet 16 shooting still at large Authorities in Alabama are still searching for whoever opened fire at a Sweet 16 birthday party over the weekend. The shooting killed four people and injured 32 others. It happened at a dance studio in the city of Dadeville. Officials say they have "strong leads" but have not released any details. Omar Villafranca is there with more on the victims of America's 162nd mass shooting so far this year.