Gunman attempts attack on U.S. Embassy in Lebanon A gunman Wednesday exchanged gunfire with Lebanese soldiers outside the U.S. Embassy near Beirut. The attacker, a Syrian national, was shot and has been hospitalized, the Lebanese military said. No soldiers were wounded. The attempted attack comes amid heightened tensions between Israel and Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group since the start of the Israel-Hamas war. Imtiaz Tyab has more.