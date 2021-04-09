Live

Grover Norquist breaks down Trump's tax plan

GOP primary frontrunner Donald Trump says his tax plan will help balance the national budget, but some are skeptical of his math. Americans for Tax Reform president Grover Norquist broke down the numbers for CBSN.
