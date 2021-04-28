Live

Watch CBSN Live

Grieving little boy turns sadness into smiles

Jaden Hayes lost both of his parents in a short period. As he was trying to get over his grief, he found purpose in trying to make people smile. Steve Hartman asked him how gets from the sad place to the happy place.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.