Granddaughter of chemist who ushered in atomic era talks nuclear conflict James Conant, the American scientist who oversaw the creation of the first atomic bomb, never regretted dropping it on Japan. But he was afraid of a nuclear standoff, similar to the one brewing between the U.S. and North Korea. Now, Conant's granddaughter, Jennet Conant, is writing about his life and career in "Man of the Hour." Tony Dokoupil spoke to the author about her grandfather's warnings.