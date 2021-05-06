Live

Graham-Cassidy health care faces an uphill battle

Republicans face an uphill battle to get enough votes to pass the Graham-Cassidy health care bill. The only hearing on it was held Monday. TIME White House correspondent and CBSN political contributor Zeke Miller joins CBSN to discuss.
