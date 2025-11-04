Government shutdown set to be longest in American history after failed Senate vote After another failed vote in the Senate, the U.S. is on the verge of breaking the record for the longest government shutdown in history. At 35 days, Tuesday ties the record for the longest stalemate, which was set during President Trump's first term in the White House. Although a deal has not been reached yet, there is some discussion about a path forward that could end the shutdown. CBS News congressional correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns has more.