GOP Rep. Don Bacon says Congress can't "do the Republican-only fix" on health care subsidies GOP Rep. Don Bacon and Democratic Rep. Tom Suozzi, both members of the House Problem Solvers Caucus, joined "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" to discuss the vote next month on health care subsidies as promised in the deal to reopen the government. While the Democrats have raised this issue, Bacon said, "the premiums are just going up so much faster than inflation, it's unsustainable … but we can't do a Republican-only fix."