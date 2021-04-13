Live

GOP race heats up ahead of New Hampshire primary

As Marco Rubio gains momentum in the polls, other Republican candidates are taking aim ahead of the New Hampshire primary. Is New Hampshire a must-win? CBS News chief White House correspondent Major Garrett joins CBSN with analysis.
