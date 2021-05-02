Live

Watch CBSN Live

GOP health care plan faces opposition

The Senate GOP health care bill needs support from at least 50 of the 52 Republican Senators in order to pass, but some are raising concerns. Politico health reporter Jennifer Haberkorn joins CBSN a day after the draft was released with the details.
