GOP and Democratic strategists talk Hunter Biden plea deal, abortion bans House Republicans vow they will continue their probe into the president's son, and Hunter Biden's plea deal is expected to be a hot topic on the campaign trail for GOP candidates. Ashley Etienne, former communications director for Vice President Kamalan Harris, and Republican strategist Leslie Sanchez weighed in on how Biden's legal matters play politically, as well as how campaigns are handling abortion a year after Roe v. Wade was overturned.