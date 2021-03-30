Live

Google Lunar XPrize: Rovers storm the beach

Team Hakuto wants to send not one but two rovers to the moon in pursuit of the $20 million grand prize. CNET's Tim Stevens has been following the Google Lunar XPrize competition around the world and checked out the rovers in action in Japan
