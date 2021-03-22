Live

Good Samaritan rescues man trapped in burning car

A Minnesota Air National Guardsman is being hailed as a hero for helping pull a man who was trapped out of a burning car just moments before it became fully engulfed in flames. WCCO's Esme Murphy reports.
