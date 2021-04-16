Live

Goldman Sachs reaches $5.1 billion mortgage settlement

Goldman Sachs will have to write a big check for deceptive subprime-mortgage practices; Wall Street prepares for bad earnings news; and Americans waste more than a third of their food. These MoneyWatch headlines and more.
